Benue state, Makurdi- As part of its efforts in the fight against insecurity in the country, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has tasked retired senior military officers to support the military.

Irabor said the military needs the experience and support of retired officers to make significant impact in the nation’s peace building, Dailytrust reports.

The CDS made this remark on Wednesday, August 18, during an interactive session he held with the retired military personnel at the North central zone, in Makurdi.

The Chief Of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor has urged the North Central Retired Military personnel to remain active in service. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Source: Facebook

He said, the military has the capacity to tackle any form of insecurity, and the retired officers should not consider themselves as retired military personnel rather they should consider themselves as still being in active service.

Irabor said:

"Once a military officer, you remain a military officer for life whether serving or retired. The motto of the country which is unity, peace and faith is what we swore to defend and we are committed to it.”

Commenting further, the Chief of Defence Civil Military Corporation (CDCIMIC), Rear Admiral Frederick Ugo, said that the insurgency in the country informed the meeting.

