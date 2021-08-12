Brigadier general Bernard Onyeuko has disclosed that the Boko Haram sect has been fully reduced due to offensive attacks launched by military operations

The defence headquarters noted that the terrorists have surrendered to troops at various locations in the northeastern region of the country

Onyeuko stated that 80 insurgents have been arrested, 51 neutralised and 30 kidnapped victims were rescued within the last two weeks

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters has revealed that the military operations in the northeast have heavily reduced the fighting force of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

The Nation reports that the acting director of Defence media operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, made this disclosure on Thursday, August 12, during the bi-weekly media parley at Abuja's defence headquarters.

Legit.ng gathered that the Nigeria military high command said that, following the increasing land and air bombardment of the terrorist enclaves, no fewer than 1,000 terrorists and their families have laid down their arms and surrendered to troops at different locations in the northeast.

The Nigerian military high command, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has given the breakdown of surrendered terrorists. Credit: Defence Headquarters.

Onyeuko noted that various kinetic operations were carried out to deny terrorists, armed bandits and other criminal elements freedom of action, as well as the frustrating movement of arms and other illegal items in all theatres of operations.

When breaking down the operations by troops, Onyeuko maintained that a total of 80 insurgents were arrested, 51 were neutralized while 30 kidnapped victims have been rescued within the last two weeks.

Also, the DDMO said the results were evidenced in the number of casualties and massive surrender of terrorists in Buni Yari, Gorgore, Baga and Monguno Towns as well as Maiduguri – Baga Road, Maiduguri – Damboa Road and Bula Yobe – Darel Jamel Road, The independent report indicates.

He said operations were also carried out at Kayamri and Mairari villages as well as Monguno and Kukawa Towns, all in Borno State.

It was reported that the acting director said the troops have apprehended a Boko Haram’s Improvised Explosive Device (IED) maker as well as recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists within the time under review.

“In the last two weeks, considerable achievements were recorded in the various theatres of operation. However, this brief is a summary of our operational effort in the various theatres that yielded significant results from 29 July to 12 August 2021.

At Last, Kaduna Govt Gains Upper Hand over Bandits as More Captives Escape

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Kaduna state government, through its commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed that 11 abducted persons have escaped from captivity.

It was reported that Aruwan who made this revelation in a statement on Thursday, August 12, disclosed that the 11 persons escaped from kidnappers' den in Sabon Birni town of Igabi LGA according to available security reports.

The commissioner added that the escapees were abducted from Dumbin Rauga in the Zaria area and along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

