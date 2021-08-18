Shehu Sani has claimed that the Katsina state government's call for arms to citizens is a failure on the part of leadership

The former senator from Kaduna Central in a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 18, said that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue was slammed for making such a call

Sani added that TY Danjuma, retired Nigerian Army Lieutenant General, was also berated for the same reason

The call by the Katsina state government to residents to defend themselves against bandits by carrying arms has sparked reactions from some prominent Nigerians.

One of those who have expressed their takes on the government's position is Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central.

Sani noted that this is an admission of the fact that those who are supposed to secure the lives of their people have failed.

Sani said the call for arms show leadership failure

According to the former federal lawmaker, the last time Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue and TY Danjuma, retired military personnel, call for the same move, they were vehemently criticised.

He stated:

"The Katsina Governor has reportedly called on his people to rise in arms against the bandits: an open declaration and admission that those saddled with the security responsibilities have failed.

"The last time Benue governor and TY Danjuma said the same some went hard on them."

Governor Masari to Katsina residents: Acquire arms to defend yourselves against bandits

Earlier, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state had called on people in areas prone to banditry to acquire weapons and defend themselves against the bandits.

This was contained in a statement issued by one of the governor's spokespersons, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi.

The governor said it was morally wrong for people to submit meekly to the bandits without any attempt to defend themselves.

Governor Masari made the comment while visiting Jibia town in the state on Tuesday, August 17.

The northern governor words:

“It is the people’s meek submission that emboldens the bandits to continue with their heinous activities with murderous frequency, adding that people must divorce their mind from the mistaken notion that security is government’s sole responsibility.”

