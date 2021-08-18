A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun state, Gbenga Adenmosun, has disputed comments made by a former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, about Ibikunle Amosun

However, Okupe has refused to recant his statement insisting that Amosun once worked for him in 2023

The former presidential aide recently alleged that the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party are the same

Abeokuta, Ogun state - A former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, has drawn the ire of Gbenga Adenmosun, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state over his statements about an ex-governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

Okupe had reportedly told Aris TV that that Amosun served as his campaign coordinator in Ogun Central when he (Okupe) was running for governor in 2003.

Doyin Okupe claims Amosun was new in politics in 2003. Photo: Doyin Okupe

Source: Facebook

But his claim has been dismissed by Adenmosun.

According to Premium Times, the APC chieftain stated that accounts of the former presidential aide were untrue.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He argued that Amosun has never served as the campaign coordinator for Okupe.

The politician alleged that the former presidential aide was suffering from memory failure.

However, when Premium Times contacted Okupe over his claim, the former presidential aide said he was standing by his statement.

He insisted that Amosun was still a fresher in 2003.

Meanwhile, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has said competence should be the main focus of Nigerians, as they choose the country's next president in 2023.

Bello said this in remarks made on his behalf by his chief of staff, Mohammed Abdulkareem during an event in Nasarawa state on Tuesday, August 17.

The governor reiterated his stance at an event held in Lafia by the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

2023: APC chieftain, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, speaks of zoning of presidential ticket

In another news, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, a chieftain of the APC has foreclosed the emergence of the party's presidential candidate from the south-south and southeast geo-political zones.

Nigeria Tribune reported that the two-time governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), now a chieftain of the APC, made the disclosure on Monday, August 16, on an Arise TV monitored programme.

The chairman of the Board of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Ibrahim-Imam, said the ruling party was not strong in the south-south and southeast zones, adding that it would therefore not pick its candidate from the two zones.

Source: Legit