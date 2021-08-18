Drama ensued at the main gate of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro as alleged students took over the place with brooms in hands sweeping to celebrate exit of the rector

The overjoyed sweepers sang and smiled as they carried on their act without minding prying eyes of on-lookers

The exit of the rector comes after the state government upgraded the polytechnic to Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro

An emerging video has captured alleged students marking the exit of their rector in an unusual way.

The overjoyed persons suspected to be students of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro stormed the campus main gate and swept it clean.

A video shared by @lindaikejiblog on Instagram showed the sweepers singing as they vibrantly embarked on the task oblivion of on-lookers and commuters.

Legit.ng gathered that the rector's exit follows the upgrade of the polytechnic to Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro by the government of the state.

The institution name change formed part of the bills submitted to the state house of assembly by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and read during plenary in March 2021.

It was observed that the jubilant sweepers were majorly ladies with two male observed to have partaken in the exercise.

Graduates rain cash on lecturer as they celebrate him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that university graduates had celebrated their lecturer by spraying money on him.

In the video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, some natively dressed fellows sang, while others danced with the academic identified as Prof A.M . Etse.

A particular student then went on to rain cash on the professor amid cheers from the students.

The overwhelmed lecturer received the surprise with smiles as he gesticulated as if trying to calm them down.

