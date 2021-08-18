BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye housemate Cross has condemned Pere for confronting Whitemoney on Monday, August 16

Cross said what Pere did with the confrontation was bullying, adding that he promoted a needless evil

He, therefore, said Pere is toxic, adding that the latter is not someone he would like to be around outside BBNaija

BBNaija housemate, Cross has reacted to the confrontation Pere had with Whitemoney, saying the 35-year-old is not someone he would like to relate with outside the reality TV show.

It would be recalled that in the late hours of Monday, August 16, Pere confronted Whitemoney after the latter whispered something to Angel during a game.

Cross says the way Pere confronted Whitemoney as unfair. Photo Credit: @crossda_boss @whitemoney_ @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Pere, who had claimed multiple times that Whitemoney is fake and he doesn’t like him as a result, walked up to him in what appeared to be an attempt to intimidate Whitemoney.

In the course of the confrontation, Pere was seen removing his robe while bending over to challenge Whitemoney who was lying peacefully on the couch.

As Whitemoney insisted that he didn’t whisper anything about him to Angel, Pere insisted on knowing, which eventually led to an outburst from the former.

Even though Pere had claimed that he didn’t try to bully him as widely claimed by his fellow Shine Ya Eye housemates, Cross insisted that the way he confronted Whitemoney was demeaning.

Cross maintained that Pere bullied Whitemoney with the confrontation, as he described him as toxic.

Speaking with Biggie during his diary session, the 30-year-old therefore said if Pere had done that to him outside the reality TV show, he would have head-butted him.

Cross further claimed that what Pere did with the confrontation was a needless evil.

Watch the diary session below:

Fans react

Cross’ reaction to Pere’s confrontation with Whitemoney drew reaction from BBNaija fans, with many cheering him up.

Read some of the reactions below:

Rarechii:

“Awwww there's absolutely no way you can't love this guy.”

Aminata8556:

“Pls God continue to give him the strength to hold his peace.”

Ammy_palace2:

“Cross you are honestly aswear?!!! I love u man.”

Pearlliehart:

“Cross, you’re the man!! Thank you for saying your truth! Love you.”

