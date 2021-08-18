Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has discredited media reports about his plans for the 2023 general elections

The Nigerian governor expressed concerns over the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party to win future polls

The quest by Wike to remove the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, has created a crack in the opposition party

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the reports claiming that he intends to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on a national television in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, August 17, Wike dismissed the reports as untrue.

Wike has passed a vote of no confidence of the Secondus led PDP leadership. Photo: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

According to This Day, the governor said he is not nursing any presidential ambition.

He noted that his current preoccupation was to see how the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could be better positioned to win the 2023 general election.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Daily Trust reported that Wike advised the PDP to replace the Uche Secondus led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in order to emerge victorious in future elections.

APC chieftain, Tony Okocha, criticises Buhari's government

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general elections, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Rivers, Chief Tony Okocha, has made some bleak predictions for the ruling party.

In Okocha's opinion, winning the next presidential election will be a very difficult task for the APC because Nigerians have lost confidence in it.

The chieftain told Leadership newspaper that the APC which came into power with the promise of changing the woeful status quo allegedly brought about by the PDP did not make any meaningful progress in terms of economy, infrastructure, healthcare delivery, and job creation.

Professor Attahiru Jega opposes rotational presidency

In another report, Professor Attahiru Jega has faulted the idea of a rotational presidency for Nigeria.

According to the former national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the rotational presidency will not take Nigeria out of its present political and economic challenges.

This Day reported that Jega explained that regions should not be the factor in choosing a leader.

APC says it will defeat PDP in the 2023 general elections.

Still on politics, the ruling APC has declared that the PDP would be roundly defeated during the 2023 general election.

Vanguard reported that the ruling party said the PDP has already conceded defeat over its continued resort to making allegations ahead of the poll.

The APC said it is not in the habit of rigging elections, unlike the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng