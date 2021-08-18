Not all APC bigwigs believe that the ruling party has done well since it came on board in governance

One of those who recently scored the party very low in most areas is Chief Tony Okocha from Rivers state

The APC chieftains on Tuesday, August 17, claimed that in six years, the APC has not brought about considerable, positive change in Nigeria

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Rivers, Chief Tony Okocha, has made some bleak predictions for the ruling party.

In Okocha's opinion, winning the next presidential election will be a very difficult task for the APC because Nigerians have lost confidence in it.

The APC chieftain said winning the 2023 elections will be very difficult for the party (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

The chieftain, who spoke with Leadership on Tuesday, August 17, noted that the party which came into power with the promise and mantra of changing the woeful status quo allegedly brought about by the 16-year rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not make any meaningful progress in terms of economy, infrastructure, healthcare delivery, and job creation.

He argued that for the past six years, there has been no significant improvement in the living standard of citizens under the APC-led federal government.

His words:

“Looking back, six years gone, I can’t pick anything that one can hold to say yes, this is the change we promised to bring. Poverty is everywhere.

"Nigerians can barely feed, the roads are terrible, the hospitals are still not there. In fact, we promised that our country will be a medical tourist centre, but our president still travels overseas when he is sick.”

