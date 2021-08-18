Big Brother Naija reality star and brand influencer, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha, has unarguably come a long way in her fashion evolution and it is beautiful to see.

The reality star attended Sandra Iheuwa's wedding in a gold dress. Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

The Pepper Dem ex-housemate whose pre-BBNaija and early post-BBNaija sense of style were more often than not a heavy miss, has gradually polished her sense of style while still maintaining that daring Cardi B-like touch.

Going through her Instagram page, it is easy to tell that she has ditched the cringe-worthy and sizes-too-small ensembles for better-tailored outfits that complement her feminine silhouette.

Stylish wedding guest

Ubi Franklin's fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, recently got married to the love of her life, and among the guest who graced the occasion was the delectable Tacha.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The reality star showed up in an eye-popping gold feather and fringed Tolu Bally dress. With her hair pulled back in a long ponytail, Tacha kept her makeup popping in a natural beat.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"I love money. I smell like mint."

Diane slays in new look

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star and actress, Diane Russet, is one reality star who has been slaying on the fashion scene ever since her exit from the 2019 Pepper Dem show.

The Kaduna-born beauty has over the past one year continued to serve major style goals.

Although her early days into the limelight saw Diane making quite a lot of fashion faux pas, the ebony beauty has since evolved and it is beautiful to see.

Going through her Instagram page, it is clear to see that the reality star has grown quite comfortable in her body and flaunts it effortlessly while maintaining class and elegance. Click here to check out her recent look.

Photos of BBNaija Emmanuel on the runway

It goes without saying that Emmanuel is one of the eye candies in the current edition of the Big Brother Naija show. Before the house, the model had walked several runways in grand style.

While many people know him as the 2019 Mr. Africa International, Emmanuel has been putting in the walk on the runway, from country to country.

For a lot of fans (especially the ladies) Emmanuel is easy on the eyes and his lean abs have no doubt contributed to growing his fast-rising fan base.

Source: Legit