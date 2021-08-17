Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star and actress, Diane Russet, is one reality star who has been slaying on the fashion scene ever since her exit from the 2019 Pepper Dem show.

The Kaduna-born beauty has over the past one year continued to serve major style goals.

The reality star is big on fashionable looks. Photo credit: @diane.russet

Source: Instagram

Although her early days into the limelight saw Diane making quite a lot of fashion faux pas, the ebony beauty has since evolved and it is beautiful to see.

Going through her Instagram page, it is clear to see that the reality star has grown quite comfortable in her body and flaunts it effortlessly while maintaining class and elegance.

Just recently, she released some absolutely gorgeous photos of herself in an Ann Usman design and we are totally here for it.

The look comprised of a purple off-shoulder top with a bit of drama on the sleeves paired with honey yellow pants bedazzled with buttons on one leg of the pants.

Her short bob hair and lack of accessories gave the look the desired laid-back vibe which worked together to create the elegant ensemble.

Esther Biade in black

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Esther Biade, is a reality star, lawyer, and an all-time slayer. The 2019 Pepper Dem housemate - ever since her exit from the show - has continued to prove she knows her onions when it comes to serving looks.

People have colour preferences and this, more often than not, reflects in their wardrobe choices. For Esther, it is a given that black is her go-to colour, and with the way she rocks it, who are we to complain?

The reality star who owns a fashion line is a lover of black and it shows in the number of outfits she owns in the colour.

Ebuka rocking Fulfulde-inspired outfit

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is one stylish celebrity who always gets it right when it comes to taking fashion risks and this time is no different.

The media personality who is currently the host for the season 6 edition of the Big Brother Naija show, brought his A-game to the second live eviction show.

For this look, Ebuka went full northern as he rocked a stunning Fulfulde-inspired ensemble created by talented designer, Ugo Monye, who was also responsible for his 2017 iconic agbada which he rocked to Banky W and Adesua Etomi's wedding.

Source: Legit