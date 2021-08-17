It goes without saying that Emmanuel is one of the eye candies in the current edition of the Big Brother Naija show. Before the house, the model had walked several runways in grand style.

While many people know him as the 2019 Mr. Africa International, Emmanuel has been putting in the walk on the runway, from country to country.

Emmanuel is a top model. Photo credit: Emmanuel (@emmanuelumohjr_)

Source: Instagram

For a lot of fans (especially the ladies) Emmanuel is easy on the eyes and his lean abs have no doubt contributed to growing his fast-rising fan base.

With a fine face to go with the body, Emmanuel is a stunner on the runway and we are totally here for it.

In this article, Legit.ng gathered photos of some of the moments the Shine Ya Eyes star was captured doing his thing on the runway.

Check out 6 posts below:

1. Rocking a Cute-Saint ensemble

2. In a Martin John fit

3. Looking dapper in I Artisan design

4. In this bold Ghana-designed outfit

5. Serving hot summer body in this look

6. Doing the work in Seychelles

Source: Legit