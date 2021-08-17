A trending topic in Nigeria has been dismissed by the Nigeria Police Force, with clarifications on the issue released

Media reports earlier in the day on Tuesday, August 17 claimed that the police report on DCP Abba Kyari is out

The force public relations officer of the Nigeria Police Force, CP Frank Mba made the clarifications in a statement

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced that the probe into the alleged indictment of DCP Abba Kyari by the FBI, being conducted by the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP), is still ongoing.

A statement issued by police spokesman, Frank Mba and seen by Legit.ng, made this known on Tuesday, August 17.

Part of the statement read:

“Members of the public are enjoined to note that the panel has not submitted its report to the Inspector General of Police, as being wrongly reported in some news outlets and online platforms.

“The Force hereby reassures the public that the outcome of investigations by the probe panel would be communicated accordingly upon conclusion of the investigations.”

