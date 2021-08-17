A woman from Las Vegas recently appealed to the public, claiming she was facing eviction from her landlord

This prompted well-wishers to come flooding in with donations, earning the woman a whopping N78 million

However, she has now come out to admit that she is only a babysitter and not a mother as was earlier stated

Dasha Kelly, 32, has explained that she is not the mother of the three children featured in her appeal for funds to pay rent.

Dasha Kelly said she and 'her kids' are on the verge of eviction. Photo: CNN

Source: UGC

Kelly said she originally said that she was the mother of the kids because she considers herself to be like a mom to them.

According to a report by CNN, the children's real mother was identified as Shadia Hilo, and their father David Allison.

It also emerged that the kid's father, Allison, was also Kelly's boyfriend.

GoFundMe to hold on to the cash

The cash donations from well-wishers came in through GoFundMe, but the platform has said that it will hold on to the donations until the information is verified.

Both Hilo, the girl's mother, and Kelly told CNN that the girls would be returning to Hilo's home for the start of the school year.

Well-wishers came to the rescue

Well-wishers had raised over N67 million for a mother of three facing eviction.

The mother, who identified herself as Kelly, said she was on the verge of being evicted from her Las Vegas apartment on Monday, August 2, and had no idea how she would pay her accrued rent.

"I just want to tell everybody thank you so much. I'm still in denial," Kelly said as tears ran down her face.

On Monday night, she launched a GoFundMe campaign in the hopes of gathering $2,000 (N824,000) to pay her rent arrears but ended up surpassing the target tenfold.

Kelly sat on her couch, one of the final pieces of furniture remaining in her apartment, to see how much money had been raised through the appeal. On learning the amount, she was astounded.

Source: Legit