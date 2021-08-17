The Nigeria police have nabbed 39 suspected criminals involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, arms trafficking and cybercrime in some parts of the country

Police spokesman Frank Mba said the police operatives through intelligent-led operations recovered dangerous weapons and other incriminating items

The main suspect who hailed from Cross River state was in possession of different calibre of sophisticated weapons and explosive materials

Cross River, Calabar- The Nigeria police have again arrested 39 suspected criminals in some parts of the country for their alleged involvement in armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, arms trafficking and cybercrime, The Punch reports.

The report stated that some of the exhibits recovered from the suspects are two RPG launchers, 13AK47 rifles, four locally made pistols, 58 wraps of dynamite, 769 AK47 live ammunition, 14 AK47 magazines, 30 live cartridges, mobile phones, 157 Sim cards, amongst other incriminating items.

This development was contained in a statement issued and signed by the police spokesman, CP Frank Mba, on Tuesday, August 17.

Police operatives have arrested 39 suspected criminals in some parts of the country for their involvement in violent crime and cybercrime. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The statement reads:

“Notable among the cases is the arrest of a four-man notorious trans-border arms smuggling syndicate in Cross River State.

"The principal suspect, Ntui Lambert, ‘m’, a 36-year-old native of Ikom, in Cross River State- whose father is a Nigerian and mother, a Cameroonian- was arrested in possession of different calibre of sophisticated weapons, 58 wraps of explosive materials suspected to be dynamite and ammunition through an intelligent-led operation by police operatives.

“All the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigations.”

A 78-year-old man identified by the police as Joseph Okala has been arrested by the police after he was found with two Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) launchers, PM News further indicates.

