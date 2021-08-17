Nollywood star and comedian, Williams Uchemba has said that the economies of the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) is good enough for everyone to have jobs

Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba said there are enough jobs in the UK and US to go around for everyone, including immigrants.

In a series of posts on his Instagram stories, the actor explained that people who don't have jobs in those countries are either lazy or jobless.

Actor Williams Uchemba said there are enough jobs in the UK and US that people can use to their advantage.

Source: Instagram

According to Uchemba, jobs are available for everyone to do, such that people without education can make a minimum of N980,000 as their monthly income with cleaning and factory working jobs.

"The only issue is that the bills will take most of the money back. But at least you have food and a roof over your head. A system that works will always provide employment for its citizens. A system that works,” part of the posts read.

Williams Uchemba preaches self-discovery

Uchemba recently talked about self-discovery on his Instagram page.

In a post shared with his followers, the thespian said everyone should know their purpose from now on, as he exemplified his point with a sofa and fridge.

According to him, the manufacturers of the sofa and fridge knew the purpose of their products even when they were at the manufacturing stages.

In the post, he noted that it’s difficult for most people to discover their purposes for one reason or the other.

He, however, advised people to prioritise God’s plan for them, just as they read the manual of their electronic products.

Read the post below:

Fans applaud Uchemba for the advise

Uchemba's fans applauded him for counseling them on living a purpose-driven life.

Read some of the reactions below:

Queenbennymicheal:

"Princess must be save."

Peace_kekeri:

"My favorite soldier."

Livinus_onyenso_melchizedek:

"Wisdom, thanks for sharing."

Source: Legit.ng