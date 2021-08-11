Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has got Nigerian talking following a post he made on his social media page

The film star stated that human beings cannot discover their true purpose except they ask God or study the bible

Some Nigerians were not impressed with the actor's post especially because he used inanimate objects as examples

Actor Williams Uchemba has said that the statement that people can be whatever they want has led many to their untimely death, frustration and hopelessness. According to him, the statement is a lie.

Actor Williams Uchemba preaches about purpose. Photos: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

Williams Uchemba speaks on discovering one's purpose

Using a sofa and a fridge for examples, the actor said the manufacturer knew their purposes even before he finished making them. According to him, everyone has their different purposes just like the sofa and the fridge.

Noting that people often find it hard to discover their purposes, Williams stated that asking the manufacturer or reading the manual that comes with the product are the ways to know.

He said:

"Don't be what you want to be. Be what God has called you to be because it's only then you will find grace to excel."

Read his full post below:

Reactions

His fans and followers had different opinions as many told the actor they not object but humans.

laffmayor:

"We are humans not sofas or fridge... If you truly want something.. Go for it.. If you fail at least you tried."

adconpoint:

"UN Ambassador to fridge."

libraqueen_makeovers:

"The things you are comparing to hope are not inline. Continuous conscious effort towards your goal would take you wherever. Make una hold all this 2sec advice."

enetimi_sheila_tekearede:

"You can’t use innate objects to human but I get your point."

bts_phones:

"I don’t trust this guy tho."

dee_billionaire:

"Lay fridge for ground cut small foam untop e don become bed."

itis_herworld:

"Comparing advice they give human beings to objects? Everything to trend!"

janexx131:

"Very dumb talk.. comparing a sofa and a human?"

A trip down memory lane

Legit.ng earlier reported that the film star compared old clips of himself as a child actor with his current status.

Uchemba shared a video of compiled moments and clips from playing different roles in different movies when he was younger. At the end of the video, he added recent photos of himself.

Fans of the actor took to the comment section with memories from the old days, they also commended his growth.

Source: Legit