Abuja- The president, Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former deputy senate, Ibrahim Mantu, who dies at 74.

Punch reports that the Special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina revealed this on Tuesday, August 17, in statement titled, ‘President Buhari mourns former deputy senate president, Ibrahim Mantu.'

Nigeria's president mourns as former deputy senate president, Ibrahim Mantu dies at age 74.

The statement reads:

“Buhari condoles with family of former Deputy senate president, Ibrahim Mantu, joining plateau state government and indigenes in mourning the passing of the renowned politician."

“President Buhari commiserates with leaders and members of the National Assembly friend and political associates of the former Deputy senate president, who dedicated most of his life to the service of his people."

The president who prayed for the soul of the departed, added that the late politician’s legacy of reconciliation and promotion of peaceful co-existence will always be remembered especially in bringing harmony in his state and the country at large.

Channels TV reports indicates that the funeral rites of the late Mantu, will be held today at Sheikh Khalid Mosque in Abuja. The former lawmaker wil be buried at the Gudu cemetary.

