Nollywood’s Yul Edochie has cried out on social media after getting a lot of enquiries from people on how to do money rituals

The actor took to his Instagram page, noting that some of the things that happen in movies do not translate to real-life situations

Edochie’s clarification on the matter sparked different reactions from his fans and followers on the platform

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is also known for portraying ‘funny’ characters in movies and it appears this has given some of his fans a wrong idea about him.

Just like veteran film star, Kanayo O. Kanayo, who constantly tells fans that he is not a money ritualist, Edochie also had to make a clarification on social media.

Yul Edochie addresses people asking him for money ritual tips. Photo: @yuledochie

The actor said a lot of people have been coming to his DM with enquiries on how to go about doing money rituals.

He, however, explained that things that happen in movies are simply storylines and do not translate to real-life happenings.

Edochie made reference to American movies and how a single actor can wipe out an entire city.

He wrote:

"Some people are sending me messages begging me to show them where they can do money rituals.Come on now guys, come on. Na film I dey act. Just like American action films where one man will defeat a whole city of bad guys."

See his post below:

Fans react to Yul Edochie’s clarification

Upon setting the record clear, fans were seen in the actor’s comment section with mixed reactions.

Read what some of them had to say below:

babarex0 said:

"@yuledochie show us way jor. We are ready. As kok no gree show us. U are our own. Just give us d address. The heads to use no b problem . Enemies plenty."

luchydonalds said:

"I wish someone can laugh out real on IG comments, see me laughing hard here. Please take them to church."

iamkay_dee said:

"You nor wan teach person wetin Kanayo teach u? Oga give update e leave story."

tina_chelle21 said:

"Great acting oh..tell them to go to church."

