BBNaija star, Jackie B, recently opened up about her ‘situationship’ with her co-star, Michael to Head of House Maria

Jackie B shared her opinion about the handsome male housemate to Maria and did not seem to want anything serious with him

According to the mother of one, Michael is not her kind of guy and she cannot date him because she doesn’t see him as a father figure for her son

Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Jackie B, recently shared more about her feelings for her co-star Michael in a discussion with Maria.

Jackie B seemed to take a liking to one of the newly added housemates, Michael and they seemed to have a thing going on.

However, in her discussion with Maria, Jackie explained that she was only cruising with the young man and could not see herself dating him.

BBNaija: Jackie B speaks on her feelings for Michael to Maria. Photos: @thejackiebent, @michael042sm

The mother of one seemed to make this decision for different reasons. According to her, Michael wasn’t someone she saw herself getting intimate with, she doesn’t see him as a father figure for her child, they both think differently and she is older than he is.

In her words:

“I can’t even have se*x with him and that’s the truth, he’s not my type of guy to have se*x with, I can’t date him, he’s not a father figure for my child, he’s younger than me, the way he thinks is completely different, we are just vibes to be honest. I’m just vibing with him.”

See the clip below:

Fans react to Jackie B’s claims

Internet users had different interesting things to say about Jackie B’s disclosure. Read some of their comments below:

Mista_nath:

"Everyday pikin this, pikin that....Na u first born....Innocent child de on his own, u go de bring am into conversation tag to men everytime....Do make u de go ur papa house sef‍♂️‍♂️."

0.j.a.y:

"Jackie B is lying to herself. "Michael is not a father figure, he is not the kind of guy I can have sex with, I cannot date him, he is younger than me, the way he thinks is completely different..." Yet she hopped into his bed right from day one. Sounds like a rejected woman to me."

Soo__nma:

"Them go fit defend demsefs during reunion...everybody just dey talk."

Interesting.

Jackie B opens up on leaving the father of her son after 7 years together

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ladies are forming special bonds with each passing day in Biggie’s house and this has made them more comfortable in sharing some of their struggles outside the house.

Just recently, Jackie B was joined by fellow female housemates Princess and Tega for a conversation about their personal lives.

Jackie B talked about her son and this resulted in Tega asking about the child’s father. In response to the question, Jackie explained that she got separated from him after they lived together for seven years.

