Popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana literally takes over the internet every time he pulls a lavish or extravagant stunt.

The billionaire came into the spotlight after he and his group of rich friends turned his mum's burial into a 'money carnival' in Oba, Anambra state in July.

Obi Cubana held social media 'hostage' for weeks with different events aka 'doings' that followed the Oba burial.

Obi Cubana stirs reactions on social media Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng has put together some of the times the billionaire businessman got Nigerians talking with his rich man behaviour.

1. Oba burial

This was the event that dragged the billionaire businessman into the limelight. From his friends gifting him almost 400 cows for his mum's burial to celebrities storming the state to support him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Money rented the air all through the occasion and socialmmedia talked about it for weeks.

2. Destressing in Maldives

Following the burial, Obi Cubana and his group of rich friend jetted out of the country to relieve the stress.

Cubana’s wife flooded her Instagram page with pictures of her and her husband which were taken on their way to the Maldives.

3. Obi Cubana gifts jeweller most expensive Cognac in the world

During the burial, the businessman's jeweller presented a customized neckpiece with the picture of Cubana's mother's face on the pendant.

Shortly after, the jeweller showed off a bottle of cognac allegedly worth N4.7m calling it the most expensive cognac and added that it was giving to him by Cubana.

4. Extravagant Abuja mansion

Talent manager and blogger, Ubi Franklin shared photos of the exterior views of Obi Cubana's house.

The house boasts of state of the art designs, a beautiful pool and expensive furniture in photos sighted online.

5. Obi Cubana buys wife 2021 Mercedes

The billionaire businessman shared the story of how his lovely wife stood by him through thick and thin and he does not hesitate to show her off.

Obi Cubana got people wishing when he gifted the mum of his sons a 2021 Mercedes GLE 53 worth millions of naira.

Obi Cubana rendered speechless on sighting local bar with his name

Obi Cubana has a group of businesses under the name Cubana and they are the envy of many especially after he showed the stuff he was made of at his mother's burial.

The businessman spotted a local bar named after him. The bar was constructed with planks and painted blue with a black tampoline used to cover the door.

Taking to his Instagram page, Obi used some funny emojis while noting that the bar was fully booked.

Source: Legit