While social media became a tool in the hands of a dubious few to scam unsuspecting foreigners, many Nigerians have made magic from connections they established with foreigners online.

While some of these connections lead to business relationships and friendships, others end in love.

Chukwuma recently met the Oyinbo lady he had been chatting with since 2018 LinkedIn/Chukwuma Ezeh

Legit.ng spotlights 3 Nigerians who have made something beautiful out of their relationship with US persons they met online.

1. Chukwuma Ezeh and an American lady

Chukwuma Ezeh became an internet sensation after he shared photos from his first physical meeting with an American lady, Jessica Morgan, he had been chatting with on Facebook since 2018.

In a LinkedIn post he made detailing how their friendship started, Chukwuma said he had made an inspiring post about his businesses in a Facebook group that comprises persons from various nationalities.

According to him, the post was well-received, with Jessica being one of those who loved the post.

She had private messaged him and this marked the start of a friendship that will run for years until she landed in Nigeria with her kid on a vacation, a great showcase of trust in Chukwuma.

She even gave her kid an Igbo name, Chidinma.

2. Taiwo Osunrinde and a US businessman

Taiwo Osunrinde is a poster boy for everything honesty stands for. The young graduate had his own encounter with a US person on LinkedIn, an American businessman named Olabisi.

According to his narration on LinkedIn, Taiwo's relationship with the man began when he sought funding online to attend an international conference in South Africa.

Olabisi was said to have reached out and offered partial funding in the sum of 70k urging Taiwo to get the balance from other sources.

Unfortunately, Taiwo said he couldn't get the balance and had to return the money to the US man as the purpose it was originally meant for wasn't feasible.

Impressed by his honesty, Olabisi told Taiwo to keep the money and thereafter sent him N1 million to help him start up and run a business in Nigeria.

A task Taiwo did well to the admiration of Olabisi.

3. Oyinbo lady returns to Nigeria for lover

An Oyinbo lady caused a stir on social media as she flew into the country to meet her Nigerian lover for the first time.

Legit.ng had reported that a video of the lovebirds had gone viral on social media in which they were captured enjoying each other's company.

American businesswoman changes name after marriage with Nigerian lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an American businesswoman had announced a change in her name after her marriage with a Nigerian man.

The excited lady named Janna Parker while sharing on LinkedIn beautiful photos from the wedding occasion announced a change in her name.

The procurement & risk management business analyst at Great Lakes Cheese in the US changed her name from Janna Parker to Janna Mofeyisola, reflecting the surname of her hubby, Owolabi Ikuejamoye.

