Man Who Travelled With Air Peace Pays N200,000 For One Hour Flight, Shares Experience
- A Nigerian man who flew with Air Peace has come online to share his experience and to mention things he dislikes about the service
- According to the man, he paid N200,000 for a flight that lasted only one hour and he noticed that the flight had an all-white crew
- He lamented that after paying N200,000 for the flight, he was served water with a plastic cup instead of bottled water, which he deserved
A Nigerian man who patronised Air Peace has mentioned how much he paid for a flight.
According to the man, he enjoyed the flight but there are certain accepts of the service he did not like.
The man known as Sammie, shared a post on X highlighting some of the areas Air Peace needs to quickly improve.
Sammie noted that he paid N200,000 for the flight which lasted only one hour.
He said he was served water with a plastic cup, noting that this was unacceptable.
His words:
"I recently entered one of your “brand new” Boeing 737 with almost “all white crew” the pilot na oversabi dey worry am but I enjoyed the trip. But Sir @Ifeallenonyema after paying N200k + for an hour flight, it is very sad that they can’t provide me with the smallest bottle water that cost just N3800 for a pack of 20 bottles @ N190k per bottle. Imagine serving water with a disposable cup in 2025 sir.Imagine that we are 80 passengers, 4 packs for water is just N15,200.4 Trips on that Aircraft in a day is like 50million plus sir. PLEASE DO BETTER. Sir I have your number o, if your people no do better, me and you go get problem sir."
See his post below:
Reactions as man shares his experience on Air Peace
@adesoladewumi1 said:
"Ẹgbọn, why are you adding laughing emoji all over this your tweet, this is an important observation/message. It's ridiculous that every service provider in Nigeria treats their customers like beggars, part of the reason is because we're not demanding better as a Unit."
“It’s still valid”: Man reacts to Peller’s car accident, predicts future of relationship with Jarvis
@Jahswill_7 said:
"I vex no accept the water earlier this year, carry big bottle of water dey share am like primary 2 pupil way do birthday."
@Kylareetarh said:
"Lmaooooo that’s how one white babe was carrying “Nestle disposable cup and serving people water I was like ahh."
@ThreeLeftThumbs said:
"I once heard that the reason they give people water in small containers on planes is to control the number of times people have to get up to pee."
@westsideking_ said:
"I don't even bother drinking the water. I'll rather fly United Nigeria that'll give me full bottle water than taking with dispensary cup after paying over 200k."
Source: Legit.ng
