Niger state, Minna- The Niger state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tanko Beji has promised to resist any attempt to change the party’s existing zoning arrangement in 2023.

Beji stated that such an attempt would meet brick walls. Adding that the idea was to carry the three senatorial zones along so that no tribe is marginalized in the state, Punch reports.

The chairman while speaking in Minna, Niger state, on the idea of the party repudiating on the zoning formula adopted years back in the 2023 governorship and other elections.

The Niger PDP chairman, Tanko Beji has cleared the air on the party's zoning in 2023. Photo credit: @Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Beji, who dispelled rumour on factions within the party, said the opposition party, PDP in Niger state is one and not factionalized as implied in some quarters.

“Nothing can tear us apart. The zoning system has come to say. We are still going to use if for the 2023 governorship election and zone ‘A’ is already warming up for the governorship slot.”

“Nobody can break the zoning system. Anybody that wants to break it will meet a brick wall and we will stand on our feet to see it implemented for a rancour-free election because every zone will have a taste of it when the time comes.”

Beji, while commenting on the crisis witnessed in the party in the state for 17 months, noted that it has not in anyway tear the party apart but has only succeeded in reuniting the numbers.

