Emerging news report has it that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking a break from her duties

The time of the break comes as questions are being asked as regards to the silence of President Joe Biden over Afghanistan crises

Following some key take over by the Talibans, critics have lambasted Biden on his management of US troops from the troubled country

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking a break from her duties at the same time as controversy surrounds the silence of President Joe Biden, who is on vacation while the Taliban quickly seizes control of Afghanistan.

Fox News sent questions to Psaki's White House email address Sunday morning and received an auto-reply. Hours later, on Sunday evening, Fox News attempted once again to reach the White House spokeswoman. The same auto-reply, stating that the voice of the White House would not be available for the next week, was sent.

Press secretary Jen Psaki has taken a break from office. Photo: Joe Biden.

Source: Facebook

"I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd," read the email returned to Fox News. Instead, Psaki's reply directs the press to reach out to other press officers in her absence.

The timing of Psaki's time off comes as Biden has faced criticism for remaining on vacation as the Taliban seize control of much of Afghanistan, even moving into the capital city of Kabul and seizing the presidential palace at a pace that has caught the White House off guard.

Biden has remained mostly silent on the issue, a fact not lost on many of the president's critics.

