Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said the death of a lecturer and MC Dr. Ayotunde Alao as a tragic loss to humanity

Governor AbdulRazaq revealed that the lecturer lost his life in a ghastly motor accident while travelling to Lagos

The Kwara governor stated that the late Dr had created a niche for himself with his energetic talents as an inimitable compère

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has extended his heartfelt condolences over the sudden death of Dr. Ayotunde Alao.

In a press statement spotted on the state's Facebook page, the governor described the late lecturer as a great citizen, and a fine teacher who lived a purposeful life.

Kwara State Governor mourns the only male MC with a PhD. Photos: @this_is_kwara, @kwarastategovernment

Source: Facebook

Kwara governor mourns a Nigerian MC and lecturer

The governor revealed that Dr. Ayotunde who is fondly called the only male MC with PhD died in an auto crash while on a trip to Lagos from Ilorin.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Unfortunately, the late lecturer's father was also buried recently, according to the Kwara governor who described him as an erudite scholar.

Governor AbdulRahman said the late lecturer was filled with love and rare passion for the development of Nigeria, Kwara state, and humanity.

Read his full statement below:

Nigerian mourn the Dr

Iyabode Dada:

"May your soul rest in peace Ayo Alao, this is so unbelievable."

AbdulRahman Hurpeyemmy:

"May God repose his soul, comfort the family he left behind, and protect our youths from sudden death. Amin."

Akarue Josephine Efe:

"We lost a star, but to live in the hearts of others is not to die."

Sunday Damilola Abiodun:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Chichi Elebesunu:

"This is a huge loss. I still can't believe this."

Adedayo Kayode Makinde:

"I can't understand or believe this. Rest well King!"

Iyeoluwa Aromire:

"Rest on Great Legend. An extra good man! Till we meet on the Resurrection morning Great Legend. It is well."

Actress Doris Chima dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress tragically passed away after reportedly battling breast cancer for a long time.

The late movie star was a foundation member of Actors Guild of Nigeria and it was gathered that she had surgery to remove the affected breast back in 2020.

Confirming the sad news, Lagos chairman of the AGN, Emeka Rising Ibe, said he was still in shock over the sad incident as Chima was a dedicated member and a good woman.

Source: Legit.ng