2021 has been very tough on the entertainment industry as Nollywood has lost yet another star in the month of August.

According to reports, actress, Doris Chima tragically passed away on August 15 after reportedly battling breast cancer for a long time.

The late movie star was a foundation member of Actors Guild of Nigeria and it was gathered that she had surgery to remove the affected breast back in 2020.

Confirming the sad news, Lagos chairman of the AGN, Emeka Rising Ibe, said he was still in shock over the sad incident as Chima was a dedicated member and good woman.

He disclosed that he got a call from her a week before her death and pleaded due to ill health not to be removed from a verification exercise.

“Yesterday morning, I got a call that she was dead. Though I am yet to visit the family but it is a great loss for us. I pray for the repose of her soul.”

Chima's death is coming just days after actor, Stanley Okoro passed away reportedly due to suspected food poisoning on August 11.

The young man still put up a post a day before his tragic demise.

Reactions on social media

Sauceprince1

"So sad. May her soul Rest In Peace."

Onikaninjaaa:

"We are losing so many veteran Nollywood stars."

Amarachiozioma92:

"Dear God !pls remove cancer from dis world..Amen."

Dammieajayi:

"This year has really tried us."

Seun Michael passes away

The year 2021 is indeed a hard one for the Nigerian entertainment industry and lovers of music and movies.

Popular Nollywood actor, Seun Michael, sadly passed away on August 11 and the news was broken by his colleague, Ayo Olaiya on Instagram.

The late actor worked with Olaiya as his main production manager and also worked closely with actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, in the same capacity.

The late actor had reportedly complained of malaria before his sudden death and was supposed to hit the location on Friday for another project.

