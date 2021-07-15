The motion seeking to declare Bauchi as an oil-producing state has been rejected by the Nigerian House of Representatives

The rejection by majority of the members of the lower legislative chamber follows a motion moved by Yakubu Abdullahi

Abdullahi, a lawmaker from Bauchi argued that oil exploration in the northern state which started in 2018 and is still ongoing

Abuja - The House of Representatives on Thursday, July 15, shut down a motion asking the Nigerian government to declare Bauchi state an oil-producing state in the country.

Premium Times reports that the motion was sponsored by Yakubu Abdullahi from Bauchi state who also asked the federal government to extend the 13 percent derivation to it.

The House of Representatives has rejected a motion that sought to declare Bauchi state as an oil-producing state. Photo credit: @HouseNGR

According to the All Progressive Congress (APC) member, in 2018 oil exploration started in Bauchi and it is still ongoing up till today. However, no official report on whether the exercise is a success or not.”

Abdullahi argued that any community from whose location oil is discovered and or produced is entitled to several extra revenues, Vanguard added.

The motion was put to a vote by the speaker of the lower legislative chamber, Femi Gbajabiamila, but a greater number of lawmakers voted against it.

