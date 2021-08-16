Both fans and her fellow reality TV stars had beautiful words for Erica Nlewedim over a post she made online

The beautiful Stargirl was spotted in a lovely dress with cool makeup to match as she posed for the camera

Knowing that she is a beauty to behold, Erica had no long words for her post as she declared herself a billionaire

Reality TV star Erica Nlewedim is a beautiful woman. She knows it and shows it off to her two million fans on Instagram. The ex-BBNaija housemate recently got her fans gushing over her on social media.

Erica Nlewedim shares lovely photos online.

Source: Instagram

Beautiful Erica dazzles in new photos

Aware of the impact of her beauty, Erica shared lovely photos online.

In the photos, she was spotted in a beautiful dress with beads around her neck. Erica's black wig fell on one side of her shoulder. Her red lipstick gave her subtle makeup a bolder look as she posed for the camera.

A swipe at the photos she shared showed a full pose of the reality star. Erica was seen on a large bed, her back rested on the cushion and her two hands on a pillow as she gave the madam pose.

In the caption that accompanied the photo, Erica stated that she is a billionaire and the wife of a billionaire.

Check out the sweet photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Fans and colleagues hail her

itz_praise:

"Erica is a fine girl, Iya Iya oh."

iamtonitones:

"Star girl."

princenelsonenwerem:

"Eribillions."

jeffbankz:

"Go easy on em girl !!!"

liloaderogba:

"Last slide is such a mood."

sirleobdasilva:

"Izzz plenty."

wathonianyansi:

"Pretty."

nqobiledanseur:

"Wait you’re here???"

swankyjerry:

"The universe is taking notes."

official_mercyeke:

"Eribillionaire."

tolubally:

"My darlyn."

