Pero Adeniyi, one of Nigerian singer 2baba's baby mama has got her followers gushing over her on social media

The mother of three beautiful children turned a new age on Wednesday, August 18, and celebrated online

Pero's friends were all over her as they took to her comment section to shower her with beautiful words

Singer 2baba's baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, is a beautiful woman and recent photos on her social media page serve as evidence.

The mother of three recently turned 43 and she shared the news with her friends and followers online.

2baba's baby mama Pero Adeniyi turns 43. Photos: @perosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

Happy birthday, Pero Adeniyi

Pero expressed gratitude to God for another year of unspeakable grace and mercy. According to her, it has been God in her life. She then wished herself a happy birthday, adding that 43 sure looks good on her.

The mother of three did not stop there. Pero shared stunning photos of herself and one could only wonder if she is truly 43.

The beautiful woman was donned in a purple short dress and a black wig to match as she posed for the camera.

Pero was also spotted in a brown long dress that gave her the opportunity to put her long legs on display.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Pero's followers celebrate her

aweleodita7:

"Happy birthday mama."

yakubu_ayegbeni:

"Happy happy birthday, pero pero."

lollypop.a:

"Happy birthday mama❤️ u are blessed."

yett1e:

"Happy birthday my darling cuz Pero. I pray God answers your silent prayers and grant your desires. You shall live long health and continue to testify of God’s greatness in your life. Sending you lots of hugs and kisses."

obyzone:

"Happy Birthday, my darling sister friend."

britarachi:

"my aunty is so beautiful, looking 21, Happy Birthday."

adewendy:

"Happy birthday Oxide, wishing you God’s goodness and mercies all the days of your life."

2baba's lookalike son marks his 9th birthday

Pero Adeniyi took to her social media page to hail her last born Innocent Kitan Idibia Jnr on his big day.

She also shared a cute video of the celebrant telling the world that it was his birthday.

In the caption of the post, the proud mother showered him with sweet words and also prayed for him.

