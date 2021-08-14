President Buhari returned to Nigeria on Friday after spending more than two weeks in the United Kingdom

Upon his arrival, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said his first duty will be to be briefed by his deputy and senior aides

Adesina noted that a lot has happened especially in the security sector, adding that the president will be updated on everything that has happened while he was away

FCT, Abuja - Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina has said President Muhammadu Buhari will first focus on receiving briefings from his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and aides following his return to Nigeria.

The president arrived in Nigeria on Friday, August 13, after spending the past three weeks in the United Kingdom.

Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina says President Buhari will first focus on receiving briefings from the vice president and aides on arrival in the country.



While in the UK, the president attended a global education summit after which he went for a medical checkup.

Speaking on Channels TV, Adesina said:

“The first thing is to get briefings from the Vice President, his top aides.

“They will fill him in on what has happened in the past three weeks.

“And you know that on the security front, a lot has happened. In fact, the tide has turned against the insurgents, the bandits. And there will be a lot of filling in for the President."

President Buhari pays surprise visit to Tinubu in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Buhari, on Thursday, August 12, visited the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in London.

It was reported that the photos of the visit were shared by the United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on its official page on the night of Thursday, August 12.

The development came days after Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, paid a visit to Tinubu in London.

2023: It’s too early for Buhari to support any aspirant for presidency

Meanwhile, Adesina has also said it is too early for President Buhari to support any aspirant for the presidency in the 2023 general election.

The presidential spokesman was responding to reports on if Buhari’s recent visit to Tinubu featured talks on the 2023 elections.

Adesina explained that the meeting between Buhari and the APC chieftain was a “goodwill visit”.

