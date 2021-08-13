Dr. Suleiman Bashir, the executive chairman of Adamawa state primary health care agency, has criticized the reporting format used by the NCDC for COVID-19 cases

Yola, Adamawa- The executive chairman of Adamawa state primary health care agency, Dr. Suleiman Bashir, has criticized the format used by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in representing COVID-19 cases.

The Punch report that, Bashir said, Adamawa had been carrying out series of test, but none returned positive. According to him, the reporting format used by the NCDC doesn’t usually reflect details, particularly the number of tests conducted by states.

Bashir said:

“This issue is not whether the states have not been testing. We are testing but we don’t get positive results. I think they are two different things because the report by the NCDC only reflects the number of positive cases leaving out the corresponding number of tests conducted. It should be that if for instance there are five covid-19 cases reported for Yola, the data should be able to reflect that the test result is five out of 1,000 sample tests conducted.”

Also, the state commissioner of health, professor Isa Abdullahi, commenting on the report, said the state had been testing but results remained negative.

However, a professor of virology, prof. Oyewale Tomori, lamented the failure of many states in conducting tests and reporting covid-19 cases to NCDC, Parrotnews247.com report further stated.

Tomori, in an interview on Thursday, August 12, complained that it would be difficult to track COVID-19 cases in the country when many states had failed to conduct tests.

