Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that Nigeria will eventually rise from its security and socio-economic challenges

Osinbajo related events surrounding the creation of the heaven and earth to the nation's present challenges, saying the Spirit of God is in the land

The vice president made remark during a Send Forth Service on Sunday, August 15, for Revd. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji

Abuja - Vice president Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has spoken on Nigeria's security and socio-economic challenges.

According to Osinbajo, the country will eventually rise into the glorious light of dawn that would herald greater things for the country and its citizens, because the Spirit of God is in the land.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with Revd. Dr. Israel Akanji, Pastor Mrs. Akanji, and Dr. Olorunimbe Mamora. Photos credit: Tolani Alli

A statement sent to Legit.ng by presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, indicates the vice president said this on Sunday, August 15, during a Send Forth Service for Revd. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji.

Revd. Akanji, the new president of the Nigerian Baptist Convention until recently, served as senior Pastor and Minister in Charge of the First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, for 22 years.

Lives of nations teach important lessons

In a short remark, he gave at the service the vice president related events surrounding the creation of the heaven and earth to the nation's present challenges and the lives of great individuals.

Osinbajo was quoted to have said:

“Indeed, the lives of great men and women, even as the lives of nations teach important lessons.

In the beginning when God created the heavens and the earth, the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was on the face of the deep. The beginning was bleak, confused, without form, empty.

"This is the way of the lives of some of the greatest men and women and also nations. There might be confusion, grief, trouble, darkness and fear. But even in that confusion, the Bible tells us that the Spirit of the Lord was hovering over the face of the deep. God was in the darkness, He did not run away, He is not asleep.

“So, it is with our nation. Today, some things may seem bleak and grave, with insecurity, economic difficulties, but even in the midst of these problems, the Spirit of God is in this land, it is here, hovering over this nation.”

Osinbajo speaks on importance of unity and tolerance amid secession agitations

Earlier, Osinbajo said some of the greatest nations in the world are multi-racial, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious.

The vice president added that a united people working together are more likely to be economically successful.

Osinbajo said this on Wednesday, August 11, when a delegation from the Arewa Concerned People for National Unity and Religious Tolerance from Kano paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

