Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has highlighted the importance of unity and tolerance in the economic prosperity of a country

Osinbajo said a country is more likely to be economically strong and suffer no national security crisis when citizens are united and tolerant of one another

The vice president said this when he hosted a social group from Kano at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, August 11

Presidential Villa, Abuja - Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, says some of the greatest nations in the world are multi-racial, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious.

The vice president added that a united people working together are more likely to be economically successful.

Vice President Osinbajo has highlighted the importance of unity and tolerance in the development of a nation. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

Presidential spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a statement sent to Legit.ng said Osinbajo said this on Wednesday, August 11, when a delegation from the Arewa Concerned People for National Unity and Religious Tolerance from Kano paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

Legit.ng gathers that the delegation was led by Alhaji Auwal Maidabino and Prince Usman Ado-Bayero.

Osinbajo was quoted to have said:

"There is no great nation anywhere that has not had this sort of challenge, especially where you have a multi-racial, multi-religious setup.

"And the greatest nations in the world are multi-racial, multi-religious, and multi-ethnic.

“As a matter of fact, some of these things are as important as the economy and security…. for the reason that a united people, people who see themselves as one, are more likely to be economically successful, more likely to be able to secure themselves and secure their borders, and more likely to work together for the goodness and greatness of their people.”

Leaders must ensure unite and tolerance prevail

Continuing, Osinbajo said political leaders and those who head social groups and organizations must ensure that citizens are focused on the issues of unity and tolerance.

He noted that actions that will bring about unity and religious tolerance must be prioritised, adding that some threats to the unity of the country must not be allowed to happen.

Legit.ng notes that the vice president's statement comes amid secession agitations in the country.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Alhaji Maidabino commended Prof. Osinbajo for his innovative approach to governance and the several initiatives of the Buhari administration anchored through his office.

Maidabino prayed to God to provide the opportunity to enable the vice president to continue to serve the nation.

Alhaji Maidabino noted that through schemes such as TraderMoni, National Homegrown School Feeding Programme, N-Power, and the Ease of Doing Business initiative, among others, the Vice President has impacted many Nigerians across different sectors.

He informed Osinbajo of plans by the group to convene a national forum on unity as part of its contributions to entrenching peaceful coexistence and unity among Nigerians.

