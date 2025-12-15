Former ministe of communication, Lai Mohammed, said soldiers deployed to the Lekki Tollgate during the EndSARS protests were issued blank bullets

Former Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has said soldiers deployed to the Lekki Tollgate during the October 2020 EndSARS protests were issued blank bullets, insisting that no massacre took place at the scene.

Mohammed made the disclosure on Monday, December 15, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, where he restated the Federal Government’s long-held position on the incident.

Buhari's Ex-Minister Uncovers Soldiers 'Night Operation' During EndSARS Protest at Lekki Tollgate

Mohammed denies massacre at Lekki tollgate

According to the former minister, while casualties were recorded during the nationwide protests, the Lekki Tollgate was not the site of a massacre.

“Our position on EndSARS was very clear. At no point did the Federal Government say there were no casualties during EndSARS; there were casualties.

“We reported them, we admitted them. Thirty-seven policemen lost their lives. Six soldiers lost their lives during EndSARS," Mohammed said.

He added that deaths occurred in several parts of the country, but not at the Lekki Tollgate.

“What we said, and what we still insist on, is that there were no massacres at the Lekki tollgate,” he stated.

Soldiers issued blank bullets, former minister says

Mohammed disclosed that troops deployed to the tollgate during the protest were issued blank ammunition, which he said could only incapacitate, not cause mass fatalities.

“Soldiers were issued blank bullets when they went to the Lekki Toll Gate. The whole idea is to disable you. I’m not a ballistic forensic expert, but as of today, to the best of my knowledge, there was no massacre at the Lekki tollgate," he said.

He described the Lekki Tollgate narrative as “the only massacre in the world without bodies”.

“This is the only massacre in the whole of the world where there are no bodies. People died in Alimosho, people died everywhere, but there was no massacre at the tollgate," he said.

Criticism of international media coverage

The former minister also criticised international media coverage of the incident, particularly a report by CNN, which he said relied on unverified information.

“I disagreed with CNN. CNN was not at the Lekki tollgate. CNN relied on poorly sourced stories to write its report,” Mohammed said.

He challenged anyone to present evidence of a family member killed at the tollgate.

“Tell me one person who says my son or daughter was at the Lekki tollgate and didn’t return home. It’s five years on,” he added.

Lagos report and military engagement referenced

Mohammed said he studied the Lagos State panel report on the incident and later addressed the issue at a global press conference.

“Not only did I read it, I studied it. When I returned from France, I held a world press conference and explained what really transpired,” he said.

He also said he maintained constant communication with top military officers throughout the period.

“I was continuously in touch with the Chief of Army Staff and the Chief of Defence Staff during those operations. I know for a fact that soldiers were issued blank bullets when they went to the Lekki tollgate," Mohammed said.

EndSARS protests and lingering controversy

The EndSARS protests erupted in 2020 following nationwide demands for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force over alleged abuses.

Although some protest organisers and activists alleged that soldiers shot and killed protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari consistently denied the claims.

Five years after the incident, commemorative rallies continue to be held annually, keeping the debate over the events at the Lekki Tollgate alive.

