Governor Simon Bako Lalong has taken measures to contain further security threats in Plateau State

Lalong the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area

The governor urged residents to abide by the curfew and remain indoors to allow security agencies maintain law and order

Hours after announcing a dusk-to-dawn curfew in three Local Government Areas of Jos North, Jos South and Bassa, Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong, has directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos North LGA.

The governor said the action was taken to contain further security threats.

According to the governor, the curfew is necessitated by security reports which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and property within the Local Government.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said the curfew would take effect “From 2pm of today, Sunday 15th August 2021, a 24-hour curfew will come into effect in Jos North Local Government Area.

The governor urged residents to abide by the curfew and remain indoors to allow security agencies maintain law and order and deal with those bent on causing chaos.

“The 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government will remain in force until further notice,” he said.

The action of the government followed the Saturday’s killing of 25 Fulani travellers who were intercepted and macheted to death around Gada-biyu – Rukuba road area of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, by suspected Irigwe youths.

The travellers were on their way back to Ondo and Ekiti States after attending an annual Zikir (prayer) and celebration of the New Year Islamic Calendar, held at the Dahiru Usman Bauchi Mosque, Bauchi State.

Source: Legit