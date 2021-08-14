Hackers have gotten hold of late musician Sound Sultan's official account on social media platform, Instagram

The deceased singer’s wife, Farida Fasasi, made the revelation in a disclaimer shared on her Instagram page

Farida warned members of the public against the scammers who have been soliciting funds from unsuspecting people

Late Nigerian singer Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan has lost his official Instagram account to internet scammers.

Taking to her Instagram page with a disclaimer, the deceased musician’s wife, Farida Fasasi, called on members of the public to disregard any information coming from his account.

Hackers hijack late Sound Sultan IG account. Photo: @faridafasasi

Source: Instagram

According to her, scammers have taken over the account and are using it to wrongfully solicit funds from unsuspecting people.

Farida added that their family has no control over the account at the moment. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"The accounts have been hacked by scammers sending messages to innocent people to solicit funds. Please the family has no control over the accounts."

Farida went on to thank everyone for their support so far while adding that an official announcement will be made once they regain control of the page.

See her post below:

Nigerians react

Farida's disclaimer stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians with many condemning the actions of the hackers.

Read some of their comments below:

lamiphillipsworld said:

"Dear Lord! What kind of humans exist?! That she has to worry about such radarada."

rereoluwa said:

"People are so heartless..omg."

ara_couture_asooke_n_more said:

"How insensitive can people be?"

aishakeji said:

ikealbarney ah But why are people like this,make una fear God ooo."

ikealbarney said:

"Tueh!!! People no dey fear again, some even go as far as soliciting for funds and claiming they are terminally ill. May whatever anybody wish in the name of fraud catch them in thousands of fold."

Late Sound Sultan's brother Baba Dee calls out fake friends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sound Sultan's elder brother Baba Dee got Nigerians talking after he made a post about his late sibling.

Baba Dee accused some of the late Sultan's friends of not being there for him even in his death, adding that they are fake.

Many Nigerians were disappointed at the attitude of Sultan's so-called friends while others gave an excuse for them.

Source: Legit.ng