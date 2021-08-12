Sound Sultan's elder brother Baba Dee has got Nigerians talking after he made a post about his late sibling

Baba Dee accused some of the late Sultan's friends of not being there for him even in his death, adding that they are fake

Many Nigerians were disappointed at the attitude of Sultan's so-called friends while others gave an excuse for them

Sound Sultan's elder brother Baba Dee recently expressed his anger towards some people who called themselves friends of the late singer.

Baba Dee took to his social media page to state that these people did not bother to call Sound Sultan's wife. According to him, they also did not attend his memorial event even though it was on a Saturday.

Sound Sultan's elder brother calls out the late singer's fake friends. Photos: @babadeeninja

Source: Instagram

Sound Sultan's brother blows hot

The media personality who seemed pained by the matter noted that Sultan's so-called friends sat in their houses to post photos and videos of him on their social media pages instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Baba Dee then prayed that their deaths would also be used to generate social media content.

Read his full post below:

Nigerians react

fortuneclarushumble:

"List their name let’s visit their page, make them see crazy."

hottoolsng:

"Wow."

priscllia_anthony:

"Some people are just not it."

sweetsophieeee:

"Everybody is going through something too, so not about being a fake friend!!"

seun_dreams:

"How I wish you can call their names just like madam Ada Ameh."

andyblayz:

"It’s only when someone dies people show concern! Otherwise, it’s cricket for most."

topman_tech_services:

"Many Nigerians are very good with social media / fake love. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

wambui_goodlooks:

"Tell them. very fake people! You can even call the family but quick to come online to do eye service."

gabbysho24:

"People are going through alot also but not calling his Wife... That's Deep for the so-called friends. Hmm."

Sound Sultan's wife finally speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that one month after the death of the singer, his wife Farida expressed pain and heartbreak at his demise, describing her nights as being 'cold and long' without him.

The mother of three who stated that their love was perfect, said she considers herself privileged to have been a part of his life.

She went on to urge others to keep him alive in their hearts by letting love lead.

Source: Legit Newspaper