Popular media personality and Big Brother Naija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is well loved by many Nigerians

The TV host has two lovely daughters with his entrepreneur wife, Cynthia who recently shared a lovely family video on Instagram

While some people gushed over the beautiful family, BBNaija lovers could not help but comment over the eviction show coming up

Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is popular for hosting the Big Brother Naija show and it is not uncommon to see people make comments over the show even on his regular posts.

His entrepreneur wife, Cynthia, with whom he has two lovely daughters recently took to her Instagram story channel with a family video.

Ebuka and his lovely family Photo credit: @ebuka/@justcynthia_o

Source: Instagram

The TV host was spotted in a room in front of a huge mirror with his wife and kids who danced to a song of Omah Lay that played in the background.

Ebuka who donned a white outfit and red cap to match stood behind his wife as he managed to shake a few times.

Watch the video as sighted by Legit.ng:

Reactions

As expected, fans had comments for the video. While some people gushed over the beautiful family moment, others could not help but make references to the BBNaija show.

Read some comments gathered below:

Ms_teezy:

"Awwwn. Ebuka thinks he is in the eviction show."

Pweetyjoy007:

"Beautiful family."

Loladeoflagos:

"He should do finish then come and shake tables tomorrow abeg."

Sonsymentor:

"Ebuka still forming man for his wife?? Oga easy yourself and dance with her jaree. No be house you dey?"

Petrizinni:

"Awww, cute."

I_bankie:

"Not this video making me crave marriage."

Adeyemi_success:

"Do finish make you come do eviction for us tomorrow abeg."

Malcolm_a_:

"@ebuka No come evict one of your pikin oh ,this one wey you dress like this."

