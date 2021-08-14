Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tolani Baj has joined the list of reality stars who have ventured into acting

The reality star in a recent post on Instagram disclosed that she is now living the life she manifested four years ago

Tolani Baj also assured fans that they would see more of her on their screens as she would not limit herself on the interesting journey

Big Brother Naija Lockdown ex-housemate, Tolani Baj has taken to social media with an exciting news about her progress outside the show.

In a post on her Instagram page, the dark beauty revealed that she has started her acting career and shared a short clip of one of her moments on set.

Tolani Baj ventures into Nollywood Photo credit: tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

Tolani Baj the actress

The new Nollywood star made the announcement with a motivational post about God's grace in her life.

The reality star revealed that about four years ago, she had no idea she would be living the life she had been manifesting.

"Lights, cameras, action. Life is truly a mystery. I never feel the need to compose lengthy captions on Instagram because in reality, I don’t speak much. I keep it short & sweet. I choose to make today an exception to pen down however I feel because God’s grace is sufficient. 4 years ago today (thanks to Snapchat for those memories) I had no idea that I’d be living the life I had been manifesting."

A fulfilled Tolani Baj disclosed that there were people who saw and felt the vision before her ans she was filled with gratitude as she wrapped up on set.

Not one to limit herself, the BBNaija star assured fans that she would be on their screens more often.

"I could say “wow, who would have thought” but No. That’s not the case. There were those who saw and felt the vision before I did. 2021, I feel fulfilled. I aspire for more but still fulfilled. I wrap up my first project as an Actress in a few hours and I’m just filled with gratitude. Yes, you will see me in more tv shows, movies, billboards, I still A&R (music), fashion, runway, lifestyle vlogs + more. I’m enjoying this journey and I won’t limit myself. Cheers to working with more directors & producers."

Source: Legit.ng