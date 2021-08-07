BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemate Liquorose has proven that she is not a stranger to the entertainment industry

The popular dancer was recently spotted in a video dressed as a student as she professed love to her classmate

The BBNaija star looked young with a beautiful smile on her face in her white and yellow school uniform

Asides from being a good dancer, BBNaija housemate Liquorose is also a beautiful actress.

A throwback video of the Shine Ya Eyes star was recently spotted on social media as she played the role of a secondary student in the popular family TV drama called The Johnsons.

BBNaija: Liquorose was spotted in a popular TV drama.

Liquorose in The Johnsons

The video showed actor Samuel Ajibola called Spiff in the movie on a tree. His classmates and teacher were at the foot of the tree begging him to come down.

Spiff refused as he insisted that he wanted to die.

However, the moment Liquorose stepped forward and described Spiff as her lover and sweetheart, the comic actor rushed down from the tree. But as soon as he came down, Liquorose walked away, noting that having someone's mumu button makes a job easier.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Reactions

ginabenard:

"This girl na baby."

magictouch_massage_guy:

"Amen o. May they not misuse our mumu button o."

afronetty:

"This platform is suppoes to help the poor and the up comers, but they will pack rich people and stars and put in it."

eminialexxng:

"See as she press his mumu Button one time."

atila_macavelli:

"Wow is she the one?"

ujumuna1:

"Wahala for who don find mumu button tire."

everything_saadat:

"Wowowowowow she was really young."

prembella_ceo:

"She's so cute."

Liquorose calls Emmanuel a confused person

Legit.ng earlier reported that the dancer made this known when Maria queried her about how she’s coping with the betrayal she felt from Emmanuel, who nominated her as a wild card.

Emmanuel, who was triggered by Liquorose’s statement, replied to her by saying she didn’t know him and that’s why she had that thought about him.

The choreographer quickly addressed Emmanuel’s response, as she asked:

“How did you expect me to know you when you wouldn’t talk to me?”

Source: Legit.ng