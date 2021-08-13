Nollywood actress Tonia Nwosu recently opened up on the reason for her break from movie screens

The film star in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng's Maryjane Eze disclosed that she’s cooking up something in the US and has not abandoned acting

Nwosu while speaking about her love life stated that she cannot stand a jealous man who finds it hard to trust his partner

Nollywood actress Tonia Nwosu has been off the movie screens for some months and she recently gave reasons for the hiatus.

Chatting with Legit.ng’s Maryjane Eze, the actress who recently relocated to the US for greener pastures explained that she hasn’t abandoned acting as many have speculated.

Actress Tonia Nwosu opens up on personal life, career. Photo: @officialtonianwosu

Source: Instagram

Nwosu explained that she is cooking up something fresh in the US and people are going to see her again in due time.

She said:

"I have been scarce on screen for months now because I am not in Nigeria. I did no quit acting like people are speculating I can't stop acting. When the food that I am cooking here (USA) is ready, I will serve it for all to eat. Although I miss my everyday " camera is rolling.... action..."

Fielding a question about her love life, the movie star pointed out some qualities that she wants in a man while making it clear that she cannot stand a jealous partner.

Nwosu said:

"What turns me on in a man is his protectiveness, emotional presence awareness, and stability. These are the important features I expect. I want a man who challenges himself to be a better person. A man who is committed and faithful.

"A man who says what he means, and means what he says. I want the right man that understands me well and also loves my job. With that, then there wouldn't be an issue in our marriage. I just don't like men who are jealous and don't trust their partners. I can't tolerate jealous men."

Fashion fail

The film star also shared a recent encounter she had with an older woman during a social function.

Nwosu narrated:

"Some time ago, I went to an event looking all smart and elegant in a fashionable outfit that conveyed my intelligence and confidence. Then I met a certain woman who appeared to be in her fifties but looks both classy and arrogant. She seems to have a fashion disagreement with my outfit.

"My flat boot and knit skirt were comfortable and the white blouse and blazer were elegant yet all business. She was insistent that I should have worn long pants instead of displaying my knit skirt. She sounded very rude and rigidly argued endlessly. I felt really bad and I couldn't follow the show to the end. I just left."

