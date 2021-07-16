Popular comedian, Bovi has taken to social media with a photo of him and his daughter rocking matching outfits

The actor who revealed that he had always wanted only boys rocked gangster poses with the girl who seemed to be his bestie

Fans and colleagues of the comedian flooded the comment section with remarks as they gushed over the photos

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It is not uncommon to see that most Nigerian men cherish their daughters to the point that their wives become jealous.

Even though popular comedian Bovi Ugboma is his daughter Elena's best friend, he recently revealed on social media that he never wanted a girl child.

Bovi and his daughter look cool together in matching outfits Photo credit: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

He shared photos with his baby girl where they rocked matching outfits, blue shirts, black pants with white sneakers and shades on his Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bovi and his daughter looked really cool as they struck different poses and she reeked of tomboy vibes.

The comedian captioned the post with:

"I never wanted a girl child, actually!"

The comedian's wife took to the comment section to make fun of him, she wrote:

"And then God showed up after all the girl no Dey our family ugboma threat #whatgodcannotdodoesnotexist"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments gathered under Bovi's post below:

Evaxalordiah:

"Lil tomboy like her Aunty Eva."

Ifedurosinmietti:

"Lol! Now look at you!"

Abimbolacraig:

"Cool and the gang! Cool being Bubu."

Smartmoneyarese:

"You guys are too cool."

Idia.aisien:

"You would’ve missed out!"

Kimoprah:

"Lol! Look at God."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Bovi's daughter makes fun of him

The comedian might be doing a good job at cracking people up whenever he gets on stage or appears on our TV screens but it appears we aren't the only ones getting a good laugh because of him.

Bovi's little daughter, Elena, had quite the reason to crack up courtesy of her father.

In a video that went viral on social media, Bovi was heard telling Elena that he was broke. This left her amused as she burst into laughter.

Source: Legit