Top Nigerian singer, Olamide, is known not only as a talented artiste and an astute businessman, he is also known for having a good eye for talent.

Over the years, since his rise to stardom in the music industry, Olamide has been able to bring other young acts into the spotlight using his platform.

The music star who also runs the YBNL (Yahoo Boy No Laptop) record label, has signed on many young and promising acts to his team but not all of them have been able to have happy endings.

One thing that seems prevalent in the Nigerian music industry is how young acts make it big after joining a record label and leaving when things have become rosy.

Nigerian artistes that were formerly signed to Olamide's YBNL. Photos: @lilkeshofficial, @olamide, @ybnlprincess

Source: Instagram

Well, Olamide has also had his own fair share of this. After some acts gaing prominence due to his platform, they leave to chart a new course.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Today, Legit.ng has decided to shine the spotlight on some former YBNL signees who left Olamide’s label and do not seem to be doing just as well anymore

1.Temmie Ovwasa aka YBNL Princess:

This talented young lady joined Olamide’s team after she got signed to his label in an interesting way. According to reports, Temmie had sent the singer her music demos through a friend and he later reached out to her on social media.

Despite the rosy way things between Temmie and Olamide started out, it wasn’t clear when exactly they had a falling out. Sometime in 2020, the young lady called out the music boss on social media and claimed he crippled her career.

2. Lyta:

Lyta was one of the promising acts signed on to Olamide’s YBNL but things later turned sour sometime in 2019. According to reports, the young singer left the label of his own accord because he appeared to have found better prospects.

Interestingly, not so much seems to going on with the singer after his exit from the YBNL crew.

3.Picazo Rhap:

This young man was one of the lucky talents who caught Olamide’s eye after his Able God freestyle made the rounds on social media.

He was signed on to the YBNL label but later left the team sometime in 2019. Picazo shared the news with his fans on social media and thanked the label for its hand in his career.

After the young talent’s exit from the label, not much seems to have been heard about him concerning his music.

4. Lil Kesh:

This singer with real name, Keshinro Ololade, was no doubt one of YBNL’s biggest signees at the time. He was famous for monster hits such as Shoki, Efejoku, to name a few.

The young man later left Olamide’s label and soon created his own called YAGI Records. However, he doesn’t seem to have matched up to his YBNL glory days.

5. Davolee:

This music star reportedly joined Olamide’s YBNL label in 2016 and left sometime in 2019. His exit from the label was a bit controversial and he doesn’t seems to have made much grounds in the music industry after paring ways with YBNL.

6. Viktoh:

This Edo-state born musician parted ways with YBNL in 2016 and hasn’t made much of an impression since then.

Nice one.

I don't struggle to push my music outside Nigeria - Olamide

Much-loved Nigerian rapper, Olamide, spoke in a recent interview with Goldmyne TV on how surprised he is to discover he has fans in many parts of the world.

The music star said that whenever he sees that he has fans in any country other than Nigeria, he is usually surprised. According to him, he never thought his works would leave the shores of the country.

Explaining the reason for his surprise, the YBNL boss said he was not the kind of artiste who usually puts effort into getting known outside the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit