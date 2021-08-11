Senator Smart Adeyemi has urged Nigerians to shun religion, ethnicity and party affiliation and support Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi to succeed Buhari in 2023

Governor Bello is one of the APC aspirants who may pick the party's presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general election

Adeyemi, who is from the state with Bello, said the governor has political and economic wherewithal to succeed Buhari

Lokoja, Kogi - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has described Governor Yahaya Bello as the best candidate to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Daily Sun reports that Adeyemi, who represents Kogi West at the Senate, said Bello remains the best presidential hopeful that can turn around the fortunes of Nigeria and make it one of the strongest economies in the world.

Governor Yahaya Bello has been tipped as the best candidate to succeed President Buhari in 2023. Credit: Yahaya Bello.

Legit.ng gathered that he described the Kogi governor as a youthful person with so much energy, intellectual capacity and administrative acumen with an enviable record, adding that he has what it takes to take the country to enviable heights.

Governor Yahaya Bello will consolidate on Buhari's achievement

Adeyemi appealed to Nigerians to consider the presidential aspiration of Governor Bello, saying that if given a chance, the governor would consolidate the achievements of the Buhari administration.

The senator, however, expressed displeasure over the mortality rate especially among the poor in the state, saying that he had decided to pay the antenatal and postnatal bills, including surgery, drugs and other medical supports of select pregnant women.

PM News also reports that members of Kogi House of Assembly solicited the support of their Nasarawa counterparts for the presidential ambition of Governor Bello in 2023.

The speaker of the House, Mathew Kolawole, said their support for Bello was borne out of his laudable achievements in Kogi, particularly in the areas of security, education, youth and women inclusion in governance.

Christian group tips Yahaya Bello as Buhari’s successor in 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Christian group under the auspices of the Christian Youth Leadership Network had thrown its weight behind Governor Bello for president in 2023.

It was reported that the association believes Bello is the best person to succeed President Buhari when his tenure comes to an end in 2023.

This was disclosed in Abuja by the group on Saturday, August 7, during the opening of its two-day national retreat.

Faith Eches, the convener of the retreat, said a young person like Governor Bello is a perfect fit for the position, considering his leadership strides in Kogi state.

