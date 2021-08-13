A prominent PDP chieftain, Doyin Okupe, has said there is no significant difference between his party and the ruling APC

Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Jonathan, said a huge number of the current APC members used to be in the PDP

The Ogun state-born politician also commented on the internal crisis rocking the opposition PDP ahead of 2023

Lagos, Nigeria - Doyin Okupe, a former senior aide to ex-Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the same.

The Ogun state-born politician said there’s not much separating the two Nigerian political parties as up to 70 per cent of people who control power in the APC today were all members of the PDP.

Doyin Okupe, a former senior aide to ex-Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, has said the ruling APC and the opposition PDP are the same. Photo credit: Doyin Okupe

Source: Facebook

Okupe stated this on Friday, August 13, when he featured on an ARISE News TV programme anchored by a frontline journalist, Reuben Abati, and others.

He mentioned the present and former governors of Ogun state as members who have held sway in the PDP but now find themselves as leaders in the APC.

His words:

"The truth of the matter is that there is hardly any difference between the two political parties. It's quite obvious. If today I'm PDP and tomorrow I'm APC and it's not just one person...

"Fifty per cent of those who control power in APC today, if not 70%, were all PDP guys."

Okupe also said the whole uproar of national officers resigning in the PDP, as well as the crisis rocking the APC, are just moves towards the 2023 elections.

