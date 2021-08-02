For Attahiru Muhammad Jega, the former INEC boss, the APC and the PDP cannot help Nigeria's economy

Jega on Monday, August 2, accused both political parties of being involved in high-level corruption, thereby ruining the country's fortunes

The professor, therefore, called on fellow citizens to reconsider their choices ahead of 2023 polls and vote for a new party

Kaduna - A former national chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC), Attahiru Muhammad Jega, has advised the Nigerian electorate what to do in the next general elections.

Jega who spoke with BBC Hausa on Monday, August 2, in Kaduna lamented that for the past 20 years, both the All Progressives Congress 9APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed to revive the nation's economy.

The former INEC boss regretted that the foremost political platforms in the country have been nothing but bad antecedents whose influences should not be given any chance in 2023.

As also reported by Vanguard, he claimed that both parties do not deserve Nigerians' trust because of the negative roles they have played in terms of corruption.

Jega said he has joined a new platform, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in a bid to help reform the country, adding that Nigerians need to think of looking for an alternative party to vote for in other to realise their collective dreams.

His argument:

“The APC and the PDP have [ruled] all we have seen, they do not mean reform.

"If you look at the fight against corruption, all the people who are said to be thieves will be punished because they stole under the PDP, now they have defected to the APC, and you are silent.

"That is why we think it is time to create a platform for all good people to return to, to contribute to the cause of change in Nigeria. That is why I have already registered with the PRP as a party member to see how I can help Nigeria."

