Reality TV star Theresa Ugorgi recently took to her social media page to share a sad news with her followers

Theresa stated that her relationship with her lover Iyke has ended while begging for understanding from their fans

The 25-year-old noted that the decision to end the relationship is best for them, adding that their choice should be respected

Two months after their public engagement, Ultimate Love stars Iyke and Theresa have called it quits. Theresa took to her social media page to make the announcement that they decided to go their separate ways.

Iyke and Theresa break up

Without giving a reason for their decision, Theresa apologised to her fans and everyone that believed in her relationship with Iyke.

According to the 25-year-old, going their separate ways is what is best for them.

She said,

"I'm sorry to all Iykeresa lovers but we've decided to go our separate ways which we believe is best for us. We hope you respect our decision as we forge ahead with our lives and careers."

Nigerians react

honeylizzy1:

"Broken engagement is better than a broken marriage."

iam_moclassy:

"Awwnn What a peaceful breakup."

ellavenjearbo:

"See e way people are happy about someone broken relationship. This life people that want your downfall are too many and you don’t even know them. Sad."

kelvin_umeh:

"No relationship on earth is a goal, everyone is fighting their battle so value yours & be happy."

official_perfectness:

"E don spoil."

vjoofficial:

"No, we will not respect that decision, who gave you people the right to break up just like that?"

ikemeamara:

"You see this love thing na white people get am."

menezy1:

"I don’t blame those who choose to keep their love lives private."

