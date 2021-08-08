The Shine Ya housemates had their very second Saturday night party and as expected they showed up to shake their bodies

DJ Nana got the BBNaija stars sweating hard on the dancefloor as she played a lot of throwback songs

Many Nigerians were not too pleased with Liquorose's style of dance as they stated that it was too rough

The Saturday night party is one of the highlights of the BBNaija show and as expected, the Shine Ya Eyes housemates gave their fans something to talk about.

DJ Nana did justice to a lot of throwback songs that got the housemates rocking themselves on the dancefloor.

BBNaija night party: Liquorose, Saskay, Cross, Yousef, and Saga rock the dancefloor. Photos: @pulsenigeria, @officialsaskay

Saskay and Cross

One of the highlights of the Saturday party was Saskay. The black and beautiful lady showed that she is a good stepper. Saskay was spotted dancing to Olamide's Loading with Cross.

Check them out below:

Saskay and Yousef

Saskay and Yousef also rocked themselves as Wande Coal's You Bad.

Liquorose and Saga

Liquorose and Saga seemed to have been a bit tipsy as they danced roughly to the popular Focus beat. Saga even fell down on the dancefloor and the other housemates had to help him up.

Watch them below. Swipe left to see photos:

Reactions

Nigerians had something to say about Liquorose's dance

shuga_oma01:

"Liquorose and her gragra dance all the time... Shey na battle field ni?"

_toluwanimi_:

"What was that abeg?"

lonelybrenda:

"Ah? Is this a war???"

mainchic.ursula:

"I don’t want to see this jaga jaga dance today o...abeg, Edakun!"

enny_olar009:

"Abeg na dance no be fight."

real__chinababy:

"Error dancing get levels. I'm a dancer. Party dance no be by muscle."

its.tee__m:

"Her dance na gija gijo."

Source: Legit