Getting versatile outfits that can be worn to different occasions is a wardrobe essential for every woman. Rather than having to spend money on an outfit for every occasion, why not get an outfit that can be transformed to suit your mood in just a few seconds?

It's a Friday and you have to go to work. However, you also have plans of going clubbing afterward but there is just one problem: how to not turn up at the club in your work clothes.

The style enthusiast is big on great looks. Photo credit: @powedeawujo

Source: Instagram

There is that option of going home to change and praying you don't get caught up in traffic. There is also another option - you can just take an extra bag to work with your clubbing wear.

Well, what will even be better and hassle-free is rocking an outfit that can easily be transformed to a different look in seconds.

Two-in-one outfit

This, Powede Awujo, showed us how to go about it in recent photos shared on her Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The fashion enthusiast rocked a three-piece ensemble that is absolutely gorgeous and super fun to rock.

The midi skirt suit gives classy and elegant boss lady vibes and can be transformed into a party look by zipping off the lower half of the skirt.

Swipe to see some ways Powede rocked the look below:

Colour matching for men

It is common knowledge that most men have little or no clue about how to rock colours in their personal style. If they aren't avoiding colours like it's a plague, they tend to abuse it by matching colours wrongly.

In this article, Nigerian fashion blogger, Mubarak, demystifies the rules of matching colours in the best way possible.

According to him, trying to figure out how to match colors in clothing can feel really confusing for a lot of guys.

Colour blocking tips for women

The art of looking good requires skills and careful planning. This probably explains why not everyone is big on looking fashionable.

A trend currently back in vogue is the colour blocking look. Just like matching prints, this could also turn out pretty messy as one can end up looking rather confused than fashionable.

Well, if you fall in the category, you're in luck as fashion and lifestyle blogger, Tenicka, has just the right solution for you.

Source: Legit