The art of looking good requires skills and careful planning. This probably explains why not everyone is big on looking fashionable.

A trend currently back in vogue is the colour blocking look. Just like matching prints, this could also turn out pretty messy as one can end up looking rather confused than fashionable.

How to Colour Block Like a True Fashionista: Blogger Tenicka Shares 4 Fun Tips

Well, if you fall in the category, you're in luck as fashion and lifestyle blogger, Tenicka, has just the right solution for you.

Rather than give us yet another complex and intricate explanation about colours and skin tones, Tenicka has summarised all of these into four simple points.

In a recent Instagram video, the fashion enthusiast - using outfits - showed easy ways to colour block.

Below are four colour blocking hacks as stated by Tenicka:

1. Start with colours on the opposite side of the colour wheel

For this look, she paired a yellow tie-front shirt with a deep blue wrap skirt.

2. Keep the top white and colour block with the bag and pants

Here, she paired a white mono strap top with orange pants and a blue mini bag.

3. Use the same type of colours - pastels go with pastels and deep colours go with deep colours

For this look, she paired a yellow blazer over a sky blue dress. In another look, Tenicka wore a deeper shade of blue blazer over a pair of light yellow pants. And in the third look, she rocked a bright yellow top over a deep blue mini skirt.

4. Use prints

Tenicka rocked a print tie-front crop top over a pair of yellow palazzo pants.

Watch the video below:

Mixing prints and patterns

